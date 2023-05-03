Taylor Swift Merchandise Truck is Now Open at Nissan Stadium

It’s here! The Taylor Swift merchandise truck is now open ahead of this weekend’s concerts.

The truck is located on the South side of the stadium in Lot R close to the pedestrian bridge.



Merch Truck Hours:

Wednesday | 12PM to 7PM

Thursday | 10AM to 7PM

Friday – Sunday | 12PM to 8PM

Just as a reminder, Nissan Stadium shared all tickets sales are online at Ticketmaster. There will be no tickets available at the box office this weekend.

Sharing, “Ticketmaster.com is the only verified marketplace for tickets to the Taylor Swift The Eras Tour shows at Nissan Stadium. Fans should be cautious of possible counterfeit tickets when purchasing tickets from anyone outside of Ticketmaster. Nissan Stadium is a 100% mobile ticketing venue, and all fans should have their individual tickets downloaded to their phones prior to arriving. Screenshots are not accepted, and the only tickets that will provide entry are tickets purchased or transferred through Ticketmaster.”