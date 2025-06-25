Taylor Swift Makes Surprise Appearance at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

On Tuesday night, Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville.

She performed at the “Tight End with Friends” event, the second annual concert for TEU (Tight End University), founded in 2021 by Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and Greg Olsen. It brought together tight ends for a three-day immersive event that took place in Nashville this year.

Country artists Chase Rice, Niko Moon, and Kane Brown performed at last night’s concert. Brown was joined on stage by Taylor Swift for “Shake it Off.” This was Swift’s first performance in Nashville since the Eras Tour at Nissan Stadium.

Kane Brown shared a photo of Swift and Travis Kelce, stating, “When you think you’re the special guest BUT you’re not.”

