Taylor Swift Makes a Surprise Appearance at Nashville Songwriter Award Show

NSAI celebrated the 5th annual Nashville Songwriter Awards. An evening filled with heartfelt speeches, emotional stories and incredible performances, over 20 songwriters and artists took the stage throughout the ceremony.

There was one surprise at the end of the show. An appearance by Taylor Swift, who took center stage after receiving her Songwriter-Artist of the Decade Award, where she performed “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”, bringing the Ryman audience to their feet as they sang along to close out the show.

Swift shared on social media, “Wow… it felt great to play in Nashville last night. 🥹 Thank you @nsaiofficial and @theryman, @catherinepowell for taking this photo, and all the fans who showed up and screamed the words to all ten minutes of All Too Well.”

Billboard shared Swift’s acceptance speech where she talks about the song “All Too Well,”- “In 2011, just over 10 years ago, my trusted collaborator and confidant Liz Rose came over to my apartment and I showed her a song I’d been working on. I was going through a rough time (as is the natural state of being 21) and had scribbled down verse after verse after verse, a song that was too long to put on an album. It clocked in at around 10 minutes. We set out editing, trimming, cutting out big sections until it was a reasonable 5 minutes and 30 seconds. It was called “All Too Well.” Last year when I re-recorded my 2012 album Red, I included this 10-minute version with its original verses and extra bridges. I never could’ve imagined when we wrote it that that song would be resurfacing 10 years later or that I’d be about to play it for you tonight.”

“But a song can defy logic or time. A good song transports you to your truest feelings and translates those feelings for you. A good song stays with you even when people or feelings don’t. Writing songs is a calling and getting to call it your career makes you very lucky. You have to be grateful every day for it, and all the people who thought your words might be worth listening to. This town is the school that taught me that.”

See the list of all of the winners below.

2022 AWARD WINNERS

SONG OF THE YEAR

“BUY DIRT” Written by Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins

SONGWRITER OF THE DECADE

ASHLEY GORLEY

SONGWRITER-ARTIST OF THE DECADE

TAYLOR SWIFT

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

ASHLEY GORLEY

SONGWRITER-ARTIST OF THE YEAR

MATTHEW WEST

KRIS KRISTOFFERSON LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

GARTH BROOKS

Given in recognition to a songwriter whose works have made a significant

contribution to the American songbook and who has inspired the careers of others.

PRESIDENT’S KEYSTONE AWARD

JON PLATT – Chairman & CEO, Sony Music Publishing

Given in recognition of significant contributions to the betterment of all songwriters, chosen by the current NSAI President