Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Get Engaged

In the words of Taylor Swift’s song Fearless-“It’s a love story, baby, just say yes,” and she said yes.

Swift shared an Instagram post announcing she and Travis Kelce are engaged. Stating, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

In a series of photos shared, the couple is in a garden surrounded by flowers, but the location has yet to be disclosed.

People magazine reported the ring Kelce was proposed with was designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry, which is featured in one of the photos Swift shared on Instagram.

Swift made her podcast debut on August 13th on the New Heights podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce, breaking a Guinness World Record for the most concurrent views on a podcast.

It was on the podcast that Swift announced a new album would drop on October 3rd, titled The Life of a Showgirl. The album was recorded during her Eras Tour.

Kelce and Swift started dating in 2023, after he attended a stop on the Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium. The two have supported each other with Swift attending football games and Kelce attending stops on the Eras Tour. Swift does have a home in Nashville, and could an engagement party, wedding, or other event take place here? I guess we will have to wait and see.

