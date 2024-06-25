Taste of Rutherford Summer Party Set For July 13 at Oakland’s Mansion

Tickets for Main Street’s “Taste of Rutherford” annual fundraising party are now available for purchase. Around 20 restaurants will be stationed on Oakland’s grounds, offering tastings of their delectable dishes.

The event will also feature the Mid-State Brew Crew serving craft beer and musical entertainment throughout the night. Additionally, there will be a “VIP area” on the back patio of Oakland’s Mansion, with food from Chuy’s Restaurant, access to a private bar and tours of Oakland’s Mansion. Julie’s Bartending and Uncle Nearest Whiskey will be providing adult beverages.

The event will run from 6-9 pm with general admission tickets priced at $50 and VIP tickets at $100. VIP tickets will include a signature drink-tasting cup and access to the Craft Beer Garden. Tickets can be purchased online at www.mainstreetmurfreesboro.org/taste-of-rutherford.

Participating restaurants include City Café, Slick Pig BBQ and Jo Jo’s Fruit Tea, Marina’s On The Square, Simply Pure Sweets, Chick-Fil-A, The Hot Dog Guy, BB Creations, Andy’s Frozen Custard, Chuy’s, The Alley on Main, TN. Craft Butcher, Tasty Table & The Soda Shoppe by Tasty Table, Five Sense and Steak House Five, Murfrees’Boro Kabob, The Soda Bar by Van Horn Cookies, Jo’s Custom Cakes, and Chutney Indian Restaurant.

Main Street Murfreesboro works to maintain, enhance, and promote the historic downtown as the heart of our community. For more information, visit www.mainstreetmurfreesboro.org

