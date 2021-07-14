UPDATE: There is only one suspect in the theft/shoplifting BOLO. The photos are of the same man, one with a hat and one without.

Detectives need assistance in identifying and locating the unknown individual who fraudulently purchased two baby monitors from Target on Old Fort Pkwy on June 26, 2021.

The man took an item from a box and replaced it with the baby monitors, valued at nearly $500. One of the men paid for the cheaper item.

The individual left the business in a white, four-door car with a sunroof.

If you have any information about who these individuals are, please contact Detective Shan Harris at 629-201-5536 or email tips to [email protected]