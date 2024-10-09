Tara MacDougall President, CEO of the Discovery Center Reelected to ASTC Board of Directors

Tara MacDougall, President and CEO of the Discovery Center at Murfree Spring, has been reelected to a second term of three years, beginning October 1, 2024, on the Board of Directors for the Association of Science and Technology Centers (ASTC).

ASTC is the nonprofit membership society representing organizations committed to public engagement with science, including a core membership of nearly 600 science and technology centers and museums and allied organizations in more than three dozen countries around the world. ASTC and its members share a vision of increased understanding of and engagement with science and technology among all people.

The ASTC Board provides overall leadership to ASTC, the world’s largest association representing science engagement organizations and their staff.

“I am deeply honored to be reelected to the ASTC Board of Directors and to continue working alongside such dedicated leaders in the field of science and technology engagement,” said MacDougall. “At the Discovery Center, we see firsthand the transformative power of science education, and I look forward to contributing to ASTC’s mission of fostering curiosity and inspiring lifelong learning across the globe.”

Others elected to the Board this year include:

Ashley Larose, Chief Executive Officer, Science North, Sudbury, Ontario, Canada (newly elected)

Sam Dean, Chief Executive Officer, Scott Family Amazeum, Bentonville, Arkansas, United States (reelected to a second term)

María Emilia Beyer Ruiz, Director, Universum, Museo de las Ciencias de la UNAM, Mexico City, Mexico (reelected to a second term)

“ASTC is grateful for the service of these distinguished science center and museum leaders,” said Christofer Nelson, ASTC’s President and CEO. “Our new Board members, as with all of those who serve on our Board of Directors, bring tremendous insight and important perspectives on our field as we work together to increase understanding of an engagement with science and technology among all people.”

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email