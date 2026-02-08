Tanger Outlets Nashville Awards 2025 TangerKids Grants to Local Schools

As part of its ongoing dedication to education and community impact, Tanger Outlets Nashville has announced the recipients of its 2025 TangerKids Grants. Local area winners include Springdale Elementary-Investing In Math Intervention, Tusculum Elementary School- Dash into Coding and Smyrna High School- SHS Bulldogs Read.

Through its TangerKids 2025 Grants program, Tanger is donating more than $200,000 to fund 176 grants on behalf of 37 Tanger shopping centers. These funds will be used to support schools and educational programs in local communities across the U.S. and Canada.

“Tanger Nashville remains committed to helping students succeed across our community,” said Marketing Director Kathy Devine. “Being a former educator, I’m proud to work for a company that understands the importance of partnering with local schools and educators. TangerKids Grants help create inclusive, engaging learning environments and provide resources students need to thrive – both in the classroom and beyond.”

Over nearly 30 years, Tanger has contributed more than $3.9 million to school-focused initiatives in the communities it serves. The annual program is available to public and private schools from pre-K through grade 12. Applications were open from Aug. 11 – Oct. 18, 2025, and grant recipients were chosen from numerous applicants from the Nashville metro area.

To learn more about TangerKids Grants, please visit grants.tanger.com.

