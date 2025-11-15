Tanger Outlets Nashville Announces Black Friday Hours

Holiday shopping starts early this year at Tanger Outlets Nashville! Shoppers can unwrap incredible Black Friday savings all month long, then take advantage of extended weekend hours beginning Friday, Nov. 28 at 6 a.m. to score the best deals on this season’s hottest brands and gift trends. From stylish footwear and designer handbags to beauty and tech gifts, inspired home décor and winter must-haves, guests can find something for everyone on their list at Nike, Coach, Kate Spade, Old Navy, Toys “R” Us, Under Armour and more.

Savvy shoppers can stretch their budgets even further by joining TangerClub for exclusive perks and extra savings. Guests can also download the Tanger App to unlock doorbusters and plan their ultimate Black Friday shopping adventure.

Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 27) CLOSED

Friday, Nov. 28: 6 a.m.- 9pm

Saturday, Nov. 29: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 30: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

