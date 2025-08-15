Tanger Outlets Invites Local Schools to Apply for TangerKids Grant Program

Tanger Outlets Nashville announced that its annual TangerKids Grants Program will return for the 2025/26 academic year, continuing a long history of investing in the community’s educational resources and ensuring continued student success. Nashville metro area educators are encouraged to apply at grants.tanger.com between Aug. 11 and Oct. 18.

The TangerKids Grants Program annually invites teachers and education leaders across the country to identify their needs and request funding for vital local programs that better serve students and, ultimately, produce an enhanced and engaging learning environment. This year, Tanger has earmarked a significant portion of grants to support underserved schools, accessibility programs and student needs. Faculty members at public and private schools from pre-K to grade 12 are eligible to participate in the annual program.

Throughout the program’s nearly 30-year history, Tanger has contributed more than $3.7 million directly to educational initiatives in the 38 communities it serves. In 2024, TangerKids Grants awarded nearly $200,000 to initiatives across the U.S. and Canada, with 60% of the funds supporting inclusive classroom environments for underserved schools.

Tanger Nashville shoppers can make their voice heard and help select their local grant winners through Member’s Choice voting, Dec. 2-15. Award recipients will be announced and celebrated at the center’s annual TangerKids Day on Jan. 30, 2026.

