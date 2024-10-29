Take Your Business to the Next Level: The Benefits of Upgrading to Fiber Internet

Give your business the boost it’s looking for in today’s fast-paced, digital world with fiber internet! Fiber offers the cutting-edge technology you need to stay competitive and meet the challenges of a complex business landscape. Fiber internet provided by United Communications offers unmatched speed, reliability, and scalability, making it the ideal choice for businesses of all sizes.

Explore the benefits of upgrading your business to fiber internet with United Communications.

1. Faster Speeds

Fiber offers speeds up to 10 Gbps, enabling faster uploads and downloads, and unlimited data usage. Whether your business relies on large file transfers, video conferencing, or cloud-based services, fiber ensures your connection is seamless. United also offers Fiber to the Business (FTTB) connections, which provide a gold-standard, dedicated connection to your company—no shared data with other businesses, symmetrical upload and download speeds, and future-proof bandwidth capabilities.

2. Enhanced Reliability

Fiber internet is less prone to downtime or interference than traditional copper-based internet. United Communications delivers a 99.99% uptime guarantee, so your business operations run smoothly without interruption. United’s industry-leading reliability ensures that your connection remains consistent even during peak usage times or adverse weather conditions. In addition, United offers local, personalized attention and customer support with unbeatable response times for questions or issues.

3. Scalability for Growth

As your business grows, so do your internet needs. United Communications offers scalable plans to meet the increasing demand for bandwidth. Whether you’re expanding your team or adding more connected devices, fiber internet provides the flexibility needed to adjust your service accordingly. If you need customized solutions tailored to your business needs, the United Communications team will work with you to develop a unique plan for your organization. As your business grows, your connection with United can flex with you.

4. Low Latency for Real-Time Applications

For businesses that rely on real-time communication tools such as VoIP calls or video conferencing, fiber’s low latency makes these interactions smoother and more responsive. This is crucial for maintaining high-quality collaboration and minimizing delays that can disrupt business operations. If you’re ready to drop your underperforming carrier, United wants to partner with you in your success – talk to the team about a $500 contract buyout offer available when you switch your business phone and internet services to United Communications.

5. Future-Proof Technology

Fiber internet is built to support future innovations. With the rapid growth of IoT devices and the increasing shift to cloud-based applications, businesses need an internet connection that can handle evolving technologies. United Communications’ superior fiber network infrastructure ensures your business is ready for whatever the future holds. Additionally, United has been locally and internationally recognized for their commitment to technological excellence. When your business partners with United, you ensure your connection to an industry-leading telecommunications company.

6. Exclusive Control for Sensitive Information with Dark Fiber

For businesses that regularly transmit sensitive data, such as government institutions, schools, or retailers, the maximum security offered by Dark Fiber for Business from United Communications is essential. The ability to control your own private network for secure and fast data transmission ensures top-tier performance and scalability for your business. With a direct, exclusive connection using United’s cutting-edge fiber optic infrastructure, you receive unmatched speed, efficiency, and security combined with the ability to upgrade and scale as your business grows.

Connecting with United Communications is the Boost Your Business Needs

In addition to the benefits of superior business internet performance, United Communications provides local customer support, ensuring that any service needs are met quickly and efficiently. Reach for success with your business by connecting with fiber internet from United Communications.

United Communications is a leading provider of internet and phone services to enterprise-class businesses and residential customers in Middle Tennessee. United has been nationally and regionally recognized, including a 2024 Gold Stevie® Award by The 22nd American Business Awards®, 2024 and 2023 Best Places To Work from the Nashville Business Journal, 2023 Top 100 Fiber-To-The-Home Leader, 2023 Torch Award from the BBB, and a Smart Rural Community Provider℠.

United operates more than 3,800 route miles of fiber covering portions of Bedford, Davidson, Franklin, Giles, Lincoln, Marshall, Maury, Moore, Rutherford, Williamson, and Wilson counties. United Communications is a service of Middle Tennessee Electric. To learn more, please visit united.net.

