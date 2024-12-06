Take a Photo with Santa on the Stage of the Ryman Auditorium

Ryman Auditorium will host “Santa at the Ryman” on Saturday, Dec. 7th. Guests will be able to take photos with Santa on the Ryman’s historic stage. Photos with Santa will take place from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and are included with the purchase of a regular Ryman tour admission ticket. Kids tour the Ryman for free with a paid adult ticket. For tickets and more information, visit ryman.com.

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

Guests can also enjoy holiday activities, including a “Letters to Santa” station and carolers performing beloved holiday songs. The Ryman Shop will be open and filled with holiday merchandise, including Amy Grant and Vince Gill’s new album “When I Think of Christmas,” a collection of songs inspired by their “Christmas at the Ryman” residency.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email