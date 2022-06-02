The Blue Raiders will host five home games this year in Murfreesboro and season tickets are available right now.

You can purchase them online and choose your seats before they are reserved. Single-game tickets will be available closer to the beginning of the season.

MTSU will host Tennessee State (9/17), UTSA (9/30), Western Kentucky (10/15), Charlotte (11/12), and Florida Atlantic (11/19) this season. Each game will have a theme and special activities such as the first home game against Tennessee State which will be family weekend. With the purchase of that ticket, you will get a T-shirt and a food voucher.

They will open up the season on the road against James Madison (9/3) on ESPN+. The very next week they will travel to Colorado State (9/10) for the first time in program history. The Blue Raiders also take on Miami (9/24) and they have never lost to the Hurricanes dating back all the way to their games in the 1930s. The rest of the road games are against conference opponents such as UAB (10/8), UTEP (10/29), Louisiana Tech (11/5), and FIU (11/26).

The MTSU football team will look to keep the momentum going from last season finishing with a 7-6 record and winning the Bahamas Bowl.