Take a Look at Pastis Nashville

Pastis, the NYC-based Parisian brasserie by acclaimed STARR Restaurants, opened its Nashville location on Thursday, June 26 in the heart of Wedgewood Houston. Music City diners can make a reservation for dinner at the highly anticipated restaurant using Resy beginning at noon on Thursday, June 19.

“We are moved by the warm welcome we’ve received from neighbors and the community so far,” said General Manager Tyler St. Denis. “At Pastis Nashville, we’re building more than a place to dine. Our brasserie is where we hope you’ll celebrate every occasion. Whether you’re gathered around a celebratory table with friends and family or savoring an impromptu cocktail at our bar, we look forward to welcoming you to our charming escape on Houston Street.”

Opening for dinner Monday through Sunday to start, with lunch and brunch coming soon, the menu reflects an approachable French dining experience led by Executive Chef Mark Coleman. Traditional hors d’eouvres like Escargots, Tuna Carpaccio and Onion Soup kick off the evening, along with a selection of salads and sandwiches such as Salade Niçoise, Croque Madame and Cheeseburger à ľAméricaine. Highlights among the entrées include Trout Amandine, Spaghetti Bolognese, Duck Confit and Chicken Paillard, while sharable sides like Pommes Purée and Haricot Verts complement any dish. The menu also boasts a rotating Plat du Jour featuring classics like Dover Sole Meunière, Pork Milanese and Chicken Kiev. While the cuisine is not to be missed at Pastis Nashville, guests will also enjoy a thoughtfully curated bar program featuring signature cocktails and crowd-pleasing wines by the glass or bottle.



With more than 15 years of experience, Coleman joins the Pastis Nashville team most recently from Bar Continental before joining STARR Restaurants in 2024. As an Italian American, Coleman spent three years in Italy honing his craft—from traditional osterias to Michelin-starred kitchens in Tuscany. Upon returning to the U.S., he made his mark in acclaimed New York City concepts like Marea, Rezdora Osteria Emiliana and Forsythia Restaurant, where he crafted celebrated menus and developed strong neighborhood ties.

Coleman added, “It’s no secret that Pastis has a rich history and distinguished reputation in the culinary world. With my background in European and New York City dining, Pastis is the perfect blend of both places, transporting you somewhere new from the moment you walk in. The classic menu offers something for everyone, and I look forward to sharing that with our guests.”

Iconic restaurateur Keith McNally first opened Pastis in the Meatpacking District in 1999, where it quickly became a catalyst for transforming the dining experience in New York and beyond. In partnership with Stephen Starr and STARR Restaurants, the concept has expanded to Miami, Washington D.C., and now, Nashville. Revered for its classic French fare, striking interiors and ability to attract a vibrant cross-section of locals, artists and tastemakers, Pastis continues to evolve while staying rooted in its original spirit. With the opening of Pastis Nashville, STARR Restaurants aims to bring that same sense of community to Music City—a place where neighbors gather, stories are shared over long meals and every guest feels like a regular from their first visit.

The approximately 8,400-square-foot restaurant located at 512 Houston St. is poised to become a cornerstone of the neighborhood, offering 170 seats in the main dining room, a grand 18-seat zinc bar and an outdoor patio, which is set to open later this year. For more information and opening updates, follow @pastis_nashville on Instagram and visit pastisnashville.com.

