Take a Look at In-N-Out Burger in Antioch

On Wednesday, December 10th, In-N-Out opened its first restaurants in Tennessee—one in Lebanon and the other in Antioch.

Chase Daniels will manage the Antioch location at 4242 Century Farms Terrace, across from Tanger Outlets Nashville. The restaurant will have one drive-thru lane, indoor seating for 74 guests, and a covered patio with outdoor seating for about 30 guests. All In-N-Out Burger locations are open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. and until 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Each location will employ about 75 Associates upon opening, with a starting wage of $17.50 per hour. As with all locations, fresh ingredients will be supplied to the store from In-N-Out. Hamburger patties are made from 100% American beef, with whole chucks boned and ground by In-N-Out’s butchers. All patties are produced and delivered fresh to stores throughout the week and are never frozen. Fresh whole produce is prepared daily by Associates at every restaurant, and french fries are hand-diced from fresh whole potatoes.

A third location in Murfreesboro will open on Friday, December 12th at 2508 Medical Center Parkway.

Take a look at photos from the Antioch location.

