Take a Look at Cheekwood’s Enchanted Castle Exhibit

Opening on Thursday, May 1st, Enchanted Castles at Cheekwood will offer five different castles for children and adults to explore in the gardens. Each of the castles is located in the shade along the main entrance and will be available until August 17th.

Enchanted Castles invites the young and young at heart to discover five stunning, locally crafted castles nestled among lush summer blooms. This installation is a collaboration with Castle Homes, a custom home builder based in Middle Tennessee and provides the freedom for imaginations to soar as fairy-tale adventures come to life.

Each design provides a gateway to a diﬀerent world. From the Dragon’s Den, Formidable

Fortress, and Wizard’s Watchtower to the Flower Fairy Palace and Crow’s Nest, the

experience will provide adventures for guests of all ages.

Cheekwood is located at 1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville. Find tickets here.

We stopped by to see the castles as they were putting the finishing touches before the exhibit opened. Take a look below.

