Take a First Look at New Venue- The Pinnacle

On Thursday, February 20, The Pinnacle hosted a first look at the new venue that will open at Nashville Yards.

The 4,500-capacity music venue presented by AEG is set to be a top live music destination. There are ample spaces to grab a drink, enjoy a show, and enjoy the art that fills the facility. The lower level is considered general admission when purchasing tickets, and it is a standing room only, while the balcony level offers seating. In addition, there are VIP seating options as well.

Inside the venue, it is acoustically treated for a premier sound experience with cutting-edge lighting and video systems designed by touring professionals. In addition to the main stage, the venue boasts an open-air rooftop venue and bar.

This venue has a larger capacity than Ryman Auditorium, with over 2,000 seats, and just below Ascend Amphitheater, with a total capacity with lawn and seating of over 6,000 seats.

Venue stats/features:

Intimate venue with arena scale production capacity for concerts, private events and live TV productions

40×80 Gallagher Stage with increased weight capacity for larger productions

Acoustically treated room for enhanced sound experience

State-of-the-art K2 L-Acoustics sound system provided by Clair Global

Advanced lighting and video system designed and provided by Solotech

House/Broadcast Service panel system for tours, events and broadcasts

On-site protected parking for buses and trucks with dedicated power and data

Ideal for large traveling productions with multiple dressing rooms, showers, laundry and office space

Private artist facilities with outdoor balcony and roof-top areas

400-capacity rooftop venue/bar with open-air design and private artist area

Conveniently located in downtown’s Nashville Yards

Take a look at a few photos below.

