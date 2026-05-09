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Home Local Living Take a Break and Give Our Mini Crossword a Try

Take a Break and Give Our Mini Crossword a Try

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Looking for a quick mental refresh in the middle of your day? Our Mini Crossword is the perfect way to take a breather, challenge your brain, and have a little fun — all in just a few minutes.

Whether you’re a seasoned crossword enthusiast or someone who’s never tried one before, the mini crossword is a great place to start. It’s short enough to fit into a lunch break or a quiet moment at home, but just satisfying enough to keep you coming back for more. Think of it as a little daily workout for your brain — no gym membership required.

New puzzles are updated regularly, so there’s always a fresh challenge waiting for you. And the best part? It’s completely free to play, in our Puzzle Center.

So go ahead — give it a try. You might just find that a few minutes with the mini crossword becomes your new favorite part of the day.

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