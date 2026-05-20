Taco Bell’s Shredded Beef Dipping Taco Returns

Taco Bell is bringing back one of its most talked-about menu items: the birria-inspired Shredded Beef Dipping Taco. Available nationwide for a limited time starting May 21, 2026, the fan-favorite returns alongside an all-new menu debut — Shredded Beef Nacho Fries — at participating locations. More Eat & Drink News

What Is the Taco Bell Shredded Beef Dipping Taco?

The Shredded Beef Dipping Taco is built around premium, slow-braised shredded beef inspired by birria, the Mexican dish traditionally served with a rich broth for dipping. Taco Bell layers the beef with a three-cheese blend and creamy jalapeño sauce, all wrapped in a white corn tortilla with a grilled cheese crust. A rich, zesty red sauce comes on the side for dipping. The taco is available à la carte for $3.99.

What Are Shredded Beef Nacho Fries?

Shredded Beef Nacho Fries are a new menu item making their debut alongside the returning Dipping Taco. They take the same slow-braised shredded beef and pile it onto Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries, topped with pico de gallo, a three-cheese blend, warm nacho cheese sauce, and creamy jalapeño sauce. The result is a loaded, fork-ready take on the fan-favorite beef — built for dipping and stacking. Shredded Beef Nacho Fries are available for $5.49 at participating locations.

When Does the Shredded Beef Dipping Taco Return?

Both the Shredded Beef Dipping Taco and the new Shredded Beef Nacho Fries are available starting May 21, 2026. This is a limited-time offering, so availability will vary by participating location.

How Can You Order the Shredded Beef Dipping Taco?

The Shredded Beef Dipping Taco is available on its own for $3.99 or as part of the $9 Discovery Luxe Box. The box includes a Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito, Doritos Locos Tacos, chips and nacho cheese sauce, and a medium fountain drink. Orders can be placed in-store, through the Taco Bell app, or via delivery at participating locations. For more details, visit TacoBell.com.

Source: PRN

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email