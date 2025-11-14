Taco Bell® Launches The Steak & Poblano Rolled Quesadilla

On November 20, Taco Bell introduces a new era of the quesadilla, unveiling the national debut of poblano peppers in a brand-first rolled format built for comfort on the go.

Taco Bell is rolling out a new flavor and a first-to-its-menu format as it unveils a new star: the Steak & Poblano Rolled Quesadilla. Making its national debut on Taco Bell’s menu, the poblano pepper takes center stage, bringing fire-roasted flavor and subtle heat to the brand’s first-ever rolled quesadilla innovation. Comfort reaches new heights, as fire-roasted poblano peppers, marinated steak, melty cheese and a flavorful Spicy Ranch sauce come together in a warm, portable format for the ultimate cozy season companion. Rolling out nationwide for a limited time starting November 20, the Steak & Poblano Rolled Quesadilla adds an unexpected edge to comfort food classics.

Main Character Energy, Poblano-Style

Known for its fire-roasted profile and mild heat, Taco Bell’s newest hero ingredient delivers even more Mexican-inspired flavor in a way fans have never tasted before on the menu. The Steak & Poblano Rolled Quesadilla layers roasted poblano peppers, marinated steak, a blend of melty cheese and Spicy Ranch sauce – creating a symphony of flavor that’s both comforting and anything but ordinary.

Ready to Roll

Fans have long had a soft spot for the quesadilla, one of Taco Bell’s most beloved and topselling menu items since its debut. Praised for its combination of a perfectly grilled flour tortilla filled with a three-cheese blend and Creamy Jalapeño Sauce, the quesadilla has built a loyal following that spans decades.

Now, Taco Bell is turning up the crave-factor with a bold evolution – the brand’s first-ever rolled quesadilla innovation. By layering vibrant poblano peppers and Spicy Ranch, Taco Bell delivers a new take on flavor that surprises and delights with every bite. It’s everything fans love about the classic, reimagined into a new, portable format that transforms the quesadilla experience into a must-have craving made for fans who never slow down. The Steak & Poblano Rolled Quesadilla isn’t here to play it safe – it’s pushing the boundaries of flavor and bringing that unique Taco Bell twist to comfort food with fearless innovation, in all its craveable layers.

Poblano Must-Have for Cozy Season

When sweater weather hits, so does the craving for comfort. Like being wrapped up in your favorite knit, the new Steak & Poblano Rolled Quesadilla is all about cozy, feel-good indulgence. Fans can bundle up with the $9 Discovery Luxe Cravings Box featuring the new Steak & Poblano Rolled Quesadilla alongside Taco Bell favorites including one Doritos® Locos Tacos, Crunchy Taco, Chips & Nacho Cheese Sauce and a medium fountain drink. Beyond the menu, Taco Bell is releasing exclusive chunky knit cardigan sweaters via a Tuesday Drop for 300 winners. Rewards Members can enter for a chance to win The Poblano Sweater on December 9 from 2pm – 3pm PT, only at the Tuesday Drops page onthe app**. Woven from organic cotton and hand-loomed by artisans, these sweaters are crafted to make a statement. The limited-edition sweater drop celebrates the Steak & Poblano Rolled Quesadilla’s arrival and gives fans the ultimate poblano-fit to rep their new cozy-season craving in true Taco Bell style.

Taco Bell

