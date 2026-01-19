Taco Bell® Launches the New Luxe Value Menu

Taco Bell is redefining fast food value with its new Luxe Value Menu, launching nationwide on January 22, 2026. The menu features ten craveable items priced at $3 or less, including five brand-new innovations and five returning fan favorites. Taco Bell Rewards Members get exclusive early access starting January 16 through the Taco Bell app and by checking in at drive-thru or restaurant kiosks.

What Is the Luxe Value Menu?

The Luxe Value Menu represents Taco Bell’s next evolution in affordable dining, offering elevated menu items that prioritize flavor and innovation without compromise. The lineup combines new bold creations with beloved classics from the previous Cravings Value Menu, all priced at $3 or less. Taco Bell designed this menu to deliver rich flavors, unique forms, and ongoing innovation throughout 2026, ensuring customers get premium quality at accessible price points.

New Luxe Value Menu Items

Taco Bell introduces five new items to the Luxe Value Menu, each crafted to deliver bold flavors and indulgent experiences:

Mini Taco Salad – $2.49: First teased at Live Más Live 2025, this new take on a classic features seasoned beef, creamy Chipotle Sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and refried beans served in a crispy, golden tortilla bowl.

Beefy Potato Loaded Griller – $2.49: A portable option featuring seasoned beef, crispy potato bites, nacho cheese sauce, creamy Chipotle Sauce, and reduced-fat sour cream, all wrapped and grilled for on-the-go enjoyment.

Chips & Nacho Supreme Dip – $2.49: Layered with seasoned beef, refried beans, nacho cheese sauce, reduced-fat sour cream, pico de gallo, and a three-cheese blend, served with tortilla chips for scoopable satisfaction.

Avocado Ranch Chicken Stacker – $2.99: Grilled all-white-meat chicken combined with Avocado Ranch Sauce, three-cheese blend, lettuce, and tomatoes, folded and grilled for maximum flavor.

Salted Caramel Churros – $1.99 (Limited-Time): Crispy-on-the-outside, sweet-and-creamy-on-the-inside churros dusted in salted caramel sugar, available for a limited time only.

Returning Value Favorites on the Luxe Menu

Five popular items from the previous Cravings Value Menu continue on the Luxe Value Menu:

Cheesy Roll Up – $1.19

Spicy Potato Soft Taco – $1.29

Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito – $1.49

3 Cheese Chicken Flatbread Melt – $2.29

Cheesy Double Beef Burrito – $2.79

Early Access for Taco Bell Rewards Members

Taco Bell Rewards Members receive exclusive early access to the Luxe Value Menu starting January 16, six days before the nationwide launch. Members can access the full menu through the Taco Bell app or by checking in at drive-thru and restaurant kiosks via the app. On January 27, Taco Bell’s Tuesday Drops promotion gives 30,000 Rewards Members the opportunity to purchase a Luxe Value Menu item for $1, available only on the app at 2PM PT on a first-come, first-served basis.

Where to Find the Luxe Value Menu

The Luxe Value Menu launches at Taco Bell locations nationwide on January 22, 2026. Customers can order through the Taco Bell app, at drive-thru locations, in-restaurant at kiosks, or at the counter. The menu will feature rotating innovations throughout 2026, ensuring fresh options for value-conscious diners.

For more information about the Luxe Value Menu and to find your nearest Taco Bell location, visit https://www.tacobell.com

