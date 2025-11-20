Taco Bell Launches the Fan Style Menu Nationwide

Taco Bell just added three new items to its national menu – with one twist: they were all dreamed up by real fans. After the inaugural launch of Fan Style, Taco Bell loyalists were invited to share their most inventive custom orders, more than 40,000 orders were submitted. Now, three fans, dubbed Taco Bell honorary “Fan Chefs,” are stepping into the spotlight with their bold creations: the California Crunchwrap, Burrito Bliss, and Cantina Craze.

Available for a limited time starting November 20, these fan-made menu items have made it out of the Fan Style program and can be ordered exclusively through the Taco Bell app and at in-restaurant kiosks at participating locations nationwide. Together, they showcase what happens when Taco Bell puts its creativity – and its menu – in the hands of the fans who know it best. As Taco Bell’s biggest source of inspiration, fans fuel the brand’s innovation engine – they know the menu inside and out and continue to spark new ideas. This moment isn’t just about giving their Fan Style creations a national platform; it’s about celebrating and fueling that creativity beyond the menu, too.

Adapting Fan Behavior into Fan Perks – the Taco Bell Way

Customization is nothing new for Taco Bell fans, who have been remixing menu favorites for decades. First launched in July 2025, Fan Style was developed as an ode to the customizers, swappers, and dreamers who’ve added their own flavor to the Taco Bell menu. The in-app feature puts the power of customization and shareability directly in the hands of Taco Bell Rewards Members – allowing them to build, name, and share their custom orders*. The brand even created a contest opening up the opportunity to earn a spot on the national menu.

Now, Taco Bell is following through on that promise. After receiving more than 40,000 Fan Style submissions, three creations from honorary “Fan Chefs” – Brock from Michigan, Sandra from Missouri, and Kajol from Kentucky – were selected for their originality and craveability.

Taco Bell connected personally with each fan to learn the inspiration behind their creation and their connection to the brand, even bringing the three fans out to Taco Bell Headquarters in Irvine, California, to get a behind-the-scenes look at how the brand transforms fan ideas into national menu items.

The result: a nationwide launch that celebrates fan passion, individuality, and creativity – while reinforcing Taco Bell’s ongoing commitment to being a brand built by and for its fans.

Meet the Fan Style Menu

California Crunchwrap – A bold twist on a Taco Bell classic, this fan favorite subs in steak, adds seasoned fries and guacamole, and wraps it all in the signature grilled Crunchwrap shell. Inspired by laid-back SoCal flavors, it’s an elevated take that balances indulgence and comfort in each bite.

Burrito Bliss – A vegetarian** remix of the beloved Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito that’s a total win. The Burrito Bliss features seasoned rice, refried beans, Pico de Gallo, Fiesta Strips Tortilla Strips, and creamy Avocado Ranch all grilled to golden perfection. Crunch, creaminess, and veggie craveability — all in one burrito.

Cantina Craze – The Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco gets a fan spin that amps up the flavor with Creamy Jalapeño Sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and a touch of Reduced-Fat Sour Cream. It’s a crispy, flavor-forward remix that hits all the right notes.

Taco Bell fans and Rewards members can order all three fan-created items exclusively through the Taco Bell app and via in-restaurant kiosks at participating Taco Bell locations beginning November 20. To explore the full Fan Style Menu and the fan-led campaigns that brought it to life, download the Taco Bell app.

* Limited time offer. Must be a Taco Bell Rewards program member, signed into your account on the Taco Bell mobile app. Restrictions and limitations apply. See Fan Style Terms & Conditions at ta.co/terms + tacobell.com/legal/fanstyle-terms for details. When sharing, disclose that you earn points if your Fan Style is purchased on the Taco Bell mobile app. Void where prohibited.

Source: Taco Bell

