Taco Bell Launches New Chocolate Fudge and Caramel Empanadas

Taco Bell is adding a sweet new duo to its menu with the all-new Chocolate Fudge and Caramel Empanadas, available nationwide starting today. The new dessert arrives just ahead of the brand’s annual Live Más LIVE event, set to premiere on Peacock on March 10, 2026. Priced at $2.99 for two warm, crispy empanadas, the limited-time offering delivers an indulgent twist on a fan-favorite format while reinforcing Taco Bell’s commitment to bold flavors at accessible price points.

What Are Taco Bell’s New Chocolate Fudge and Caramel Empanadas?

Inspired by the beloved Caramel Apple Empanada, the new Chocolate Fudge and Caramel Empanadas bring back the fan-favorite empanada format with a decadent remix. The duo includes two distinct empanadas served together for $2.99:

One salted caramel empanada in a classic crispy crust

One chocolate fudge empanada wrapped in a crisp chocolatey shell filled with rich chocolate fudge

Each empanada is designed to give way to warm, velvety filling in every bite. Beginning March 19, the Chocolate Fudge and Caramel Empanadas will join Taco Bell’s Luxe Value Menu for a limited time, reinforcing the brand’s push to redefine what value looks like with rich flavors and bold innovation.

New Sweet Empanadas and Cream Chiller Joins Live Más Café Menu

The empanada innovation extends beyond the traditional menu with the new Sweet Empanadas and Cream Chiller at Live Más Café locations. The frozen drink blends pieces of the Chocolate Fudge and Caramel Empanadas with a creamy vanilla ice cream base, swirls of golden caramel and Mexican chocolate syrup, and is finished with whipped cream. The Chiller joins the top-selling Chiller lineup and is available for a limited time exclusively at Live Más Café locations across Southern California, Texas, and Las Vegas.

What Is Live Más LIVE 2026?

Now in its third year, Live Más LIVE is Taco Bell’s annual celebration of boundary-pushing menu innovation. This year’s event, titled Live Más LIVE: A Night at the Palladium, takes the experience to new heights with a dynamic, entertainment-first spectacle at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. The show premieres on Peacock on March 10, 2026, where viewers can catch the Chocolate Fudge and Caramel Empanadas making their first on-camera appearance on the Purple Carpet alongside even more crave-worthy menu reveals.

Taco Bell $1 Dessert Empanadas Tuesday Drop Deal on March 10

During the Live Más LIVE premiere on March 10, Taco Bell is offering a sweet Tuesday Drop deal for Rewards Members. The first 30,000 verified Rewards Members who click “Claim Reward” during the show will score Dessert Empanadas for just $1 plus tax on a first-come, first-served basis. The reward is redeemable only through the Taco Bell mobile app at participating U.S. locations, with a limit of one per user. Fans are encouraged to download the Taco Bell app and follow the brand’s social channels to stay up to date on all the latest reveals.

