Taco Bell Introduces Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap & Tostada

May 30, 2024 – In a groundbreaking culinary alliance, Taco Bell and Cheez-It have joined forces to introduce a revolutionary food innovation: The Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme and the Big Cheez-It Tostada, a mouthwatering lineup of cheezy creations that is sure to thrill fans everywhere. With these new menu items, the classic Cheez-It cracker gets an upgrade to a larger size – 16x larger to be exact, with a 1:1 crunch-to-cheez ratio. The latest models of the Big Cheez-It, soon-to-be-favorites, are exclusively available first to Taco Bell Rewards Members in the Taco Bell app starting May 30 ahead of nationwide availability on June 6*.

Taco Bell and Cheez-It, two leading titans of comfort food, introduce the most innovative meals of the summer: The Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme and Big Cheez-It Tostada.

The Innovative Line Up:

Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme ($5.49**): Like its original counterpart, this Crunchwrap Supreme includes seasoned beef, warm nacho cheese sauce, crisp lettuce, cool reduced-fat sour cream and diced tomatoes, but the typical tostada shell is replaced with a Big Cheez-It cracker before being wrapped inside a tortilla that’s grilled to go.

Big Cheez-It Tostada ($3.99**): The Big Cheez-It Tostada features the Big Cheez-It cracker topped with layers of Taco Bell’s seasoned beef, diced tomatoes, crisp lettuce, shredded cheese and cool reduced-fat sour cream.

Big Cheez-It Box ($8.99**): This box includes the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme, a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, regular sized Nacho Fries with Nacho Cheese Sauce, and a medium fountain drink.

The Future is Here and it Tastes Like Cheez

The two industry titans first collaborated in 2022, testing out the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme and the Big Cheez-It Tostada for a limited time at a single Taco Bell location in Irvine, CA. This trial run proved to be incredibly successful as fans made it clear that the Big Cheez-It menu items brought something new to the table, something bigger than ever before. Based on the overwhelmingly positive reaction, Taco Bell and Cheez-It knew it had to go BIGGER and CHEEZIER and take the menu items nationwide – sharing the very best of innovation with fans from coast to coast. Taco Bell announced this collaboration’s massive return at the brand’s first-ever Live Más LIVE event earlier this year.

