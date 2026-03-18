Taco Bell Debuts Bold New Chicken Innovations

Taco Bell is kicking off a new chapter for chicken with two bold menu innovations launching March 19, 2026. The brand is introducing the Crispy Chicken Crunchwrap Slider, a snackable remix of one of its most iconic formats, alongside the permanent menu addition of the Cantina Chicken Rolled Quesadilla — bringing slow-roasted Cantina Chicken into a rolled, handheld build fans can enjoy anytime.

What Is the Taco Bell Crispy Chicken Crunchwrap Slider?

The Crispy Chicken Crunchwrap Slider puts Taco Bell’s Crispy Chicken Nuggets — made with premium all-white-meat chicken marinated and coated in a crunchy tortilla chip breading — inside the brand’s legendary Crunchwrap format. Folded into a warm flour tortilla with a three-cheese blend and freshly prepared pico de gallo, the slider comes with a choice of Creamy Chipotle or Jalapeño Honey Mustard sauce, then wrapped and grilled for a crispy, craveable finish. It’s available a la carte for $2.49 at participating locations for a limited time.

How Much Does the Crispy Chicken Crunchwrap Slider Cost?

The Crispy Chicken Crunchwrap Slider is priced at $2.49 a la carte. It’s also featured in the $9 Discovery Luxe Cravings Box, which includes a Cheesy Gordita Crunch, Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos, Chips and Nacho Cheese Sauce, and a medium fountain drink — making it an easy way to sample multiple Taco Bell favorites in one order.

What Is the Taco Bell Cantina Chicken Rolled Quesadilla?

The Cantina Chicken Rolled Quesadilla is the permanent evolution of the Rolled Quesadilla format that first gained traction last fall with the Steak and Poblano Rolled Quesadilla. This version features double the chicken compared to the original Cantina Chicken Quesadilla, layering slow-roasted Cantina Chicken with a three-cheese blend and Creamy Chipotle sauce in a warm flour tortilla, rolled and grilled for a bold finish. It’s served with reduced-fat sour cream for dipping and Avocado Verde Salsa for drizzling, priced at $6.69 at participating locations.

When Do the New Taco Bell Chicken Items Launch?

Both the Crispy Chicken Crunchwrap Slider and the Cantina Chicken Rolled Quesadilla are available starting March 19, 2026, at participating Taco Bell locations nationwide. The Crispy Chicken Crunchwrap Slider is a limited-time offering, while the Cantina Chicken Rolled Quesadilla joins the permanent menu.

What Else Did Taco Bell Announce for Chicken in 2026?

At its recent Live Más LIVE event, Taco Bell previewed additional chicken innovations coming later in 2026, including the Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza and Diablo Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets. The brand’s Global Chief Food Innovation Officer Liz Matthews noted the strong response to Crispy Chicken Nuggets and Cantina Chicken has fueled continued experimentation with form, flavor, and texture across the menu.

Can Taco Bell Rewards Members Get Anything Special for the Launch?

Taco Bell Rewards Members can enter for a chance to receive an exclusive junk journal stationery kit inspired by the Crispy Chicken Crunchwrap Slider. The kit includes a journal, a Crunchwrap Slider sticker sheet, washi tape, and more. Entry opens April 7 from 2–3 p.m. PT via the Tuesday Drops page in the Taco Bell app, with 500 kits available. Open to Rewards Members ages 16 and older.

Source: Taco Bell

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