Taco Bell Brings Back Fan-Favorite Chicken Nuggets

(April 17, 2024) – Taco Bell’s Crispy Chicken Nuggets are making a comeback on April 24, after selling out nationwide in December 2024 in less than a week. This time, they’re bringing bigger plans with them. Followed by a menu pipeline of chicken-led innovation, the nugget’s return is the start of Taco Bell’s journey to become a go-to destination for crispy chicken with a permanent mainstay by 2026.

Crispy Chicken Dominance is Just Heating Up

After testing more than 50 recipes and flavor combinations, Taco Bell perfected a crispy, tortilla chip–breaded coating. The fan-favorite Crispy Chicken Nuggets will be on menus for a limited time as one of several new creations the brand is exploring as it works toward making crispy chicken a permanent part of the menu by 2026. With new forms and sauce pairings in the works all year long, fans can expect even more craveable drops ahead, including a sweet and spicy collab with Mike’s Hot Honey®, coming later this year. As 95% of innovations from the Taco Bell test kitchen feature chicken as the premier protein, Taco Bell’s chicken dominance is becoming undeniable. From the Cantina Chicken Menu to tests like Chicken Al Pastor Street Chalupas, everyone’s favorite taco place is suddenly becoming everyone’s favorite chicken place.

Fueled by Cravings, Powered by Fans

Taco Bell’s Crispy Chicken has already earned global acclaim as a top-selling menu item, and the nationwide US debut proved to be just as iconic. During the initial run, roughly 5 million Americans turned to Taco Bell to satisfy their crispy chicken cravings. The response was overwhelming—almost 1 in 6 orders included Crispy Chicken Nuggets, leading to a nationwide sell-out in under a week. Message received: a taco joint can do chicken, too.

From day one, Taco Bell fans made it clear that the Crispy Chicken Nuggets were a “delish” smash hit. As many fans were left without the savory tortilla-chip coated goodness, the cultural obsession only grew as those desperate for nuggets demanded (even dreamt of) a comeback. That dream became reality at Live Más LIVE, where Taco Bell surprised superfans with the big reveal: Crispy Chicken Nuggets are making their return. And this is just the beginning—a bold new crispy chicken era is on the horizon.

Crispy Chicken Nuggets: Dip, Dunk, Devour

Fans know these aren’t the run of the mill nuggets. They’re built to defy expectations with every bite. Made with tender all-white meat chicken, Taco Bell’s Crispy Chicken Nuggets are marinated in a zesty jalapeño buttermilk flavor, breaded with a blend of breadcrumbs and crispy tortilla chips. First introduced as a bold remix on a comfort classic, they becamea sell-out sensation, delivering unmatched flavor and texture with a crisp so mouthwatering, it’s confusingly good that they’re from Taco Bell.

Fans have a handful of ways to enjoy their nugget experience.

Crispy Chicken Nuggets a la carte : 5-piece nugget + 1 dipping sauce: $3.99* 10-piece nugget + 2 dipping sauces: $6.99*

Crispy Chicken Nuggets Combo : Complete your meal with an order of regular Nacho Fries, nacho cheese sauce, and a large fountain drink. 5-piece nugget combo + 1 dipping sauce: $5.99* 10-piece nugget combo + 2 dipping sauces: $8.99*

Complete your meal with an order of regular Nacho Fries, nacho cheese sauce, and a large fountain drink.

Nuggets need the perfect sauce pairing—and fans made their favorite loud and clear. Hidden Valley™ Fire Ranch Sauce is back by popular demand after becoming the top-selected sauce for crispy chicken orders during the first run. It leads the returning trio from last year’s introduction alongside the tangy Bell Sauce and bold Jalapeño Honey Mustard, offering a crave-worthy lineup to elevate every dunk.

After dipping and dunking in their sauce of choice, fans can mail in their used, empty dipping cups throughout the month of April to earn 80 bonus Taco Bell Rewards points. Thanks to Taco Bell’s Sauce Container US Recycling Program partnership with TerraCycle®**, hundreds of thousands of used sauce packets and single-use sauce containers have been collected.

Keep an eye on social and LinkedIn to see how the crispy chicken craze comes to life.

