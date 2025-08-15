Taco Bell Brings Back Cheesy Street Chalupas for Limited Time

(August 14, 2025) – Back by overwhelming fan demand, Taco Bell is bringing back the Cheesy Street Chalupas. Following last year’s bold debut as one of the best-selling innovations and this year’s Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas innovation, the OG Cheesy Street Chalupas are back for fans to bite into and savor.

The Ultimate Ode to the Street Taco

Steeped in tradition and shaped by the bonds of community, street vendors have long celebrated heritage by adding their own flavorful twists to beloved dishes. Taking inspiration on distinct interpretations of the taco from the creativity of Hispanic and Latino culinary pioneers, Taco Bell reimagined its iconic Chalupa to deliver an entirely new flavor experience.

The Cheesy Street Chalupas are street-sized and served as a bundle of two, featuring traditional street taco ingredients — like fresh cilantro and diced onions — paired with your choice of premium protein. Fans can enjoy either slow-roasted chicken or grilled, marinated steak, all topped with a creamy Jalapeño Ranch sauce and wrapped in Quesalupa-inspired shells stuffed with melted mozzarella and pepperjack cheese. Get yours for $5.49* at participating locations nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last.

The Fandom Is REAL

One of the most popular menu items of 2024, fans call the Cheesy Street Chalupas “the best thing Taco Bell has ever done” since the Chalupa’s original debut in 1999. The street-sized cheese-stuffed chalupa shells were inspired by the iconic Quesalupa shell, one of the Chalupa’s most innovative spinoffs which entered the scene in 2016 for a limited time. The Cheesy Street Chalupas bring together classic street food ingredients with a Taco Bell twist that instantly claims its place in the Taco Bell hall of fame.

Source: Taco Bell

