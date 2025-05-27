Taco Bell Adds Mike’s Hot Honey Diablo Sauce

(May 22, 2025) – Today, Taco Bell’s year of crispy chicken menu innovation continues with the fiery release of the new Mike’s Hot Honey Diablo Sauce, bringing an irresistible, mouth-tingling kick to the Crispy Chicken Nuggets experience—an entirely new level of sweet heat.

A fusion of Taco Bell’s bold and smoky Diablo Sauce with the silky-smooth richness of Mike’s Hot Honey ®, a first-of-its-kind sauce innovation for Mike’s Hot Honey®, it challenges you to forget everything you thought you knew about hot honey. Delivering a devilishly sharp heat that’s pleasantly intense, the Mike’s Hot Honey Diablo Sauce is breaking new ground being the first time the beloved hot honey brand has ever collaborated to create a brand-new, unapologetically spicy take on the condiment sweeping the nation. For a limited time, it joins the elite Crispy Chicken Nugget sauce lineup as the fourth delicious sauce offering, bringing forward the best of both iconic sauce brands.

An Unexpected Flavor Fusion to Create a Next-Level Hot Honey:

Mike’s Hot Honey Diablo Sauce arrives at a moment of full-blown nugget obsession. Since their return in April, Taco Bell’s Crispy Chicken Nuggets have become a fan-favorite among new proteins of the year, as fans rave that their go-to taco spot is now delivering bold, unexpected chicken options.

Available at participating Taco Bell locations nationwide, fans can add Mike’s Hot Honey Diablo Sauce’s complex, peppery kick of chili heat to any 5-piece nugget or 10-piece nugget order – or snag it a la carte for $.25* – while supplies last.

Sport the Drip: Taco Bell X Mike’s Hot Honey Jacket Tuesday Drop

To celebrate this launch, Taco Bell and Mike’s Hot Honey ® are teaming up for a Tuesday Drop on May 27. Available exclusively in the Taco Bell app, Rewards Members will have the chance to claim a limited-edition Mike’s Hot Honey Jacket so they can channel their sauce fandom in style wherever they go. The drop will be first come, first served for 500 Rewards Members on Tuesday, May 27 at 2 pm PST**.

Heating Up Crispy Chicken’s Road to Permanence

This is just the latest step in the crispy chicken journey for Taco Bell, with more craveable, crash-out inducing flavor innovations and surprises ahead. Alongside the Mike’s Hot Honey Diablo Sauce launch, Taco Bell is testing new Crispy Chicken Tacos and Burritos exclusively in participating locations in Charlotte, NC — giving fans the chance to try (and shape) what could become the next menu icon.

These limited-time offerings are all part of Taco Bell’s build toward a permanent crispy chicken mainstay in 2026, with fans playing a central role in what makes the final cut.

Taco Bell x Terracycle

After dipping and dunking in their sauce of choice, fans can mail in their used, empty dipping cups to Taco Bell’s Sauce Container US Recycling Program in partnership with TerraCycle®***. Since the program’s launch, hundreds of thousands of used sauce packets and single-use sauce containers have been recycled through the program.

Stay looped in on the ridiculously delicious crispy chicken rollouts to come by following along on social.

