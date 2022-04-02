Swoop, Canada’s leading ultra-low fare airline announced it will expand its presence in the United States (U.S.) by adding non-stop flights to five new destinations this summer: New York, Chicago, Nashville, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

In addition to serving five new destinations, the fast-growing Canadian airline will also extend its current seasonal services to San Diego, Palm Springs, Las Vegas, St. Pete-Clearwater, Orlando (Sanford) and Phoenix (Mesa) into the summer season. In total Swoop will serve 11 U.S. destinations with ultra-not-expensive flights from its three main Canadian bases in Toronto, Hamilton, and Edmonton.

“As part of our planned growth in 2022, we’re excited to be adding five new popular U.S. destinations to our network,” said Bert van der Stege, Head of Commercial & Finance at Swoop. “As Canada’s leading ultra-low-cost carrier, we are growing our fleet, expanding our network, and adding service to existing destinations to ensure we are ready to meet Canadian’s pent-up demand for travel experiences south of the border.”

“It’s always a great day when we add new nonstop international flights to Nashville, and it’s even better when we can welcome a new airline to the BNA® family,” said Doug Kreulen, BNA president and CEO. “Swoop’s service to both Toronto and Edmonton make it easier for Canadian friends to make their way down to Music City, and for southern hospitality to make its way up north.”

In addition to the new U.S. destinations announced, Swoop previously announced it will begin service to 10 new Canadian destinations bringing the airline’s total number of destinations served to 33 this summer.

