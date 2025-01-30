Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café to Open at Nashville Yards

Nashville residents can expect to welcome a new restaurant to Music City, as Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café, the ultra-popular restaurant brand specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, hot drinks and more, announces its first location will open this summer. The first Sweet Paris in Tennessee will be located in Nashville Yards on the first level of The Pinnacle, Nashville’s new live music venue, at 913 Signal Crossing, Suite 201.

Behind the Nashville location is the hospitality division of the Virentes Partners Group, a multi-family office with over a century of combined business expertise, specializing in investments in branded concepts. Virentes, led by three families of serial entrepreneurs, has a proven track record of successfully scaling multiple businesses, including several multi-unit ventures. After evaluating more than 50 food and beverage concepts, the Virentes Partners Group made history in 2024 by signing a landmark agreement with Sweet Paris to develop 15 locations across Florida, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The Nashville location will mark the first opening from this partnership.

“We’re beyond excited to bring Sweet Paris to Nashville, especially at such a vibrant and dynamic destination like Nashville Yards,” said Jim D’Aquila, the Managing Member of Virentes Partners Group. “We seek out concepts that offer more than just great food—they create an experience, and Sweet Paris delivers that in every way. We can’t wait for the Nashville community to experience the inviting atmosphere, exceptional flavors, and unique charm that Sweet Paris is known for. This is just the beginning of our journey to bring this incredible brand to more cities across the country.”

Sweet Paris currently operates 18 locations across three states and Mexico, with 41 additional locations in various stages of development. The Nashville location represents a strategic milestone for the Sweet Paris team as they work to strengthen their presence in the southeastern U.S.

“Expanding into this market is a milestone moment as we continue to grow our brand and share our passion for exceptional crêpes and beautiful dining experiences,” said Allison Chavez, Co-Founder of Sweet Paris. “Nashville’s energy and charm align perfectly with the Sweet Paris vision, making it a perfect fit for our Tennessee entrance. We can’t wait to watch as the Virentes Group welcomes this amazing community to experience what makes Sweet Paris so special.”

Sweet Paris was founded in 2012 by Ivan and Allison Chavez with a mission to revive the art of eating crepes. The brand continues to embark towards national expansion, and is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking multi-unit opportunities through its strategic partnership model. The brand offers a highly scalable opportunity with strong profit-potential.

For more information on Strategic Partnership opportunities, please visit www.sweetparisfranchise.com.

