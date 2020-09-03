General Sessions Judge Toby Gilley will swear-in newly elected Murfreesboro City Council members, Bill Shacklett, Kirt Wade and the newest Council member, Shawn Wright, during a special ceremony, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at 5 p.m. in the City Hall Rotunda.

Who: Council Member Bill Shacklett, Council Member Kirt Wade and the newest Murfreesboro City Council Member Shawn Wright will be sworn-in.

What: General Sessions Judge Toby Gilley will perform official installation of the oath of office.

When: Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 – 5:00 p.m.

Where: Murfreesboro City Hall Rotunda, 111 West Vine Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

More information on the Murfreesboro City Council is available at https://www.murfreesborotn.gov/424/City-Council.

The swearing-in ceremony will be followed by Public Comment at approximately 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers and the regularly scheduled City Council meeting at 6:00 p.m.

