Suspects Wear Disguises to Steal $2,000 From Murfreesboro Ulta

On July 1 and July 10, the two subjects below went into Ulta located at 2615 Medical Center Pkwy. and took several bottles of perfume valued at approximately $2,000.00 from the business without paying for them.

It is believed the individuals are males dressed in women’s clothing and wearing wigs. They were seen leaving in a newer model Chevrolet 4 door sedan dark gray in color.

If you have any information on their identities, please contact Detective Shan Harris at (629) 201-5536 or email [email protected]

