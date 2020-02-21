Suspects Vandalize Vehicles From John Coleman Elementary

SMYRNA, Tennessee—Smyrna Police Department (SPD) is asking for assistance in identifying three individuals involved in the vandalism of two vehicles belonging to John Coleman Elementary School’s Head Start Program.

On February 15, 2020, at approximately 5:55 p.m., three individuals approached the school’s GMC van. All three climbed onto the van and took pictures. It appears one of the individuals broke the vehicle’s windshield, prompting all three to run away. The individuals returned and approached the school’s Nissan Versa. Both vehicles were discovered with broken windshields.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the individuals involved is asked to contact Detective Armstrong with the Smyrna Police Department, 615-267-5012 or kate.armstrong@townofsmyrna.org.

MORE CRIME NEWS