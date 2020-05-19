Suspects Steal Several Items at Smyrna Dollar General

SMYRNA, Tennessee— Smyrna Police Department is asking for assistance with a theft.

On Thursday, May 07, 2020, three suspects entered the Dollar General, located at 298 East Sam Ridley Parkway in Smyrna, and stole several items. One suspect was a black male, described as being in his twenties, with braids that appeared brown in color. He was wearing a greenish-brown boonie hat, a greenish-brown pullover sweater with darker colored long sleeves, and gray running pants with a white stripe down each leg.

The second was a black male, described as being in his forties, who walked with a limp and was wearing either ripped or patterned shorts, a dark blue, long-sleeve sweater and possibly a sock hat.

The third was a black female, described as being around forty years of age, wearing a pink shirt and black shorts. All three suspects were wearing medical masks. The three left the area in a white Dodge Durango driven by a fourth individual, a black female.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Detective Steve Martin, Smyrna Police Department, 615-267-5432 or steve.martin@townofsmyrna.org

