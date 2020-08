Detectives need help identifying the individuals who stole more than two dozen pair of designer sunglasses , valued at $8,368, from Sunglass Hut on Medical Center Pkwy. on August 17, 2020.

The subjects may be responsible for committing several other thefts from the area. They fled the scene in a red four-door Kia Optima.

If you have any information that could help identify the individuals, please contact Detective Dominik Riley at (629) 201-5613 or email [email protected]