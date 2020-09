Detectives are asking for assistance in identifying the man and woman who cashed a stolen check at Advance Financial.

The victim’s wallet, which contained endorsed checks, was stolen on August 25, 2020. The couple left the business and drove away in a dark-colored vehicle.

If you have any information that could be helpful in this case, please contact Detective Julia Cox at 629-201-5514 or email [email protected] .

