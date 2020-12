Murfreesboro Police Department detectives need your help identifying two individuals who burglarized Absolute Rental, 2133 NW Broad Street, Sunday, December 20, 2020.

The two individuals smashed the glass door with what appeared to be a pickax to gain entrance. They stole leaf blowers, chain saws, and other lawn and garden items valued at more than $2,500.

They were driving a dark-colored GMC SUV, possibly an Acadia.

Contact Detective Shan Harris at 629-201-5536 or email [email protected] with any helpful information.