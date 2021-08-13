A suspect drove by on a stolen four-wheeler while deputies from Rutherford and Williamson County prepared to serve a search warrant Thursday morning at his Bell Buckle home, a Rutherford County detective said.

Suspect Don E. Griffith Jr. rode by the deputies prompting Detective Christian Wrather to arrest him about one-half mile from his home on Christiana-Fosterville Road.

Wrather said Griffith, 42, of Bell Buckle and suspect Joshua Fox of Sims Road in Christiana were two of three suspects wanted for stealing property from burglaries in Leipers Fork in Williamson County and in La Vergne in Rutherford County.

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Melissa Colvin obtained a search warrant for Griffith’s home that was served by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s SWAT Team Thursday.

Wrather said deputies recovered stolen property including the red Honda four-wheeler driven by Griffith, rifles and handguns, several Stihl chain saws, hedge trimmers, weed trimmers, a welder and generator and several Dewalt items including a backpack, leaf blower, hedge trimmers and other items.

“Both Griffith and Fox are convicted felons with various offenses including narcotics and thefts,” Wrather said.

Detectives linked the stolen property to burglaries in Leipers Fork and La Vergne and perhaps other Middle Tennessee counties.

Colvin charged Griffith and Fox with burglary. They were booked into the Williamson County Jail with bond set at $30,000 each. A hearing is scheduled Oct. 27 in Williamson County General Sessions Court.

Colvin said she appreciated the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office’s assistance with the investigation.