Tuesday, September 27, 2022
CrimeFeaturedMurfreesboroNewsRutherford County

Suspected Murfreesboro Walmart Thief Brandishes Knife on Escape

Detectives are attempting to identify the individual who entered the Walmart at 2900 S. Rutherford Blvd. allegedly concealed items and left the store without paying on Sept. 23.

As the man was exiting the store, a lost prevention employee approached him to retrieve the stolen items. At that time, the person of interest pushed past the employee and fled the business.

As he exited the parking lot, he observed the loss prevention employee taking note of his license plate. The man then drove up to the employee, exited his vehicle, brandished a knife, and verbally threatened the employee. This prompted the employee to retreat and call the police.

The subject was observed fleeing in a black Mazda 3. It was discovered that the tag displayed had been previously reported stolen. It is believed that this individual is responsible for the theft and aggravated assault with a box cutter that occurred at the Walmart Super Store on 2000 Old Fort Pkwy on 09/19/2022.

If you can identify this person, please contact Det. Daniel Sosa at 629-201-5619 or email him at [email protected]

