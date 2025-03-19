Suspected Drug Distributor Arrested in La Vergne

March 19, 2025 – A suspected drug distributor in La Vergne is under arrest. La Vergne Police narcotics detectives began investigating Dajuion Shaw in January and received a search warrant for Shaw’s home on March 13.

After searching the property on Quiet Lane, detectives seized nearly 1.5 lbs of marijuana, one gun, and more than $2,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

Shaw, 31, was taken to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and is charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Maintaining a Dwelling for Drug Use, Tampering with Evidence, Manufacture/Deliver/Sale of Schedule VI, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. His bond was set at $24,500.

Source: La Vergne Police Department

