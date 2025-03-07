Suspect Wanted in Smoke Shop Burglary

March 7, 2025 – MPD detectives are investigating a burglary that took place at The Laboratory Smoke Shop on the Downtown Public Square and need assistance identifying the burglar.

On March 2, an unknown person is captured on video throwing a rock and shattering a window to get inside the business.

The burglar stole an unknown amount of merchandise including THCP vape pens, blunt wraps, and a cash box containing money.

The unknown person may have been driving a silver mid-size SUV.

If you know who this person is or have any information that could be helpful to the investigation, please contact Detective Gonzalez at 629-201-5638 or email [email protected].

Source: MPD

