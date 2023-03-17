Suspect Wanted in Fatal Stabbing in South Nashville

Metro Nashville Police are searching for Gary Burchett, 50, who is wanted for Thursday night’s stabbing murder of Thomas Mitchell, 51, at a Harding Place Condo.

The victim had been living with Burchett’s estranged wife.

Gary Burchett, 50, is wanted for Thur night's stabbing murder of Thomas Mitchell, 51, at a Harding Place Condo. The victim had been living with Burchett's estranged wife. Burchett is believed to be driving a white Ford F250 Supercab. See him or know where he is? Plz📞615-742-7463 pic.twitter.com/unwJZ84oSZ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 17, 2023

Burchett is believed to be driving a white Ford F250 Supercab. If you have any information, call 615-742-7463.