SMYRNA, Tennessee— Smyrna Police Department (SPD) is searching for Lamont Thompson. Mr. Thompson has active warrants for Aggravated Domestic Assault, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Felony, and Tampering with Evidence.

On January 26, 2021, Mr. Thompson had an argument with his girlfriend; the argument escalated and he fired shots at his girlfriend in the Rutherford County jurisdiction. The argument continued at Mr. Thompson’s residence in Smyrna, located in the 7000 block of Castile Drive, where he fired shots at his girlfriend again and fled the scene.

Anyone with information about this individual is asked to call Detective Nabours with the Smyrna Police Department, 615-267-5434, or your local law enforcement agency.

