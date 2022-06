Detectives are trying to identify this person of interest in a fraudulent use of a credit card case.

On April 28, a victim’s stolen credit card was used to make a fraudulent purchase totaling $6,590.36 at the Joe B. Jackson and S. Rutherford Blvd. Walmart stores. The card was also used at a Walmart in La Vergne.

Contact Detective Ray Daniel at 629-201-5512 if you know this person.

