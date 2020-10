Detectives need assistance in identifying the female who used someone else’s T-Mobile account information and a fraudulent ID to purchase two iPhones, resulting in charges to the victim’s account.

The individual wore a hat, and a surgical mask, so it’s hard to see her face. She appears to have a tattoo on her left shoulder.

If you know who this person is, please contact Detective Earl Crow at 629-201-5504 or email [email protected]esborotn.gov.

MORE CRIME NEWS