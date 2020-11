Detectives need assistance identifying the person who stole six DEWALT cordless chainsaws from the Home Depot on Old Fort Pkwy on October 26, 2020.  The man was seen getting into a white Ford Edge that appeared to have two other people inside.

If you know this person or have any other information that could be helpful in solving this case, please contact Detective Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507 or email [email protected].

