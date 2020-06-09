Suspect Steals Wallet From Customer at Smyrna Grocery Store

SMYRNA, Tennessee— Smyrna Police Department is asking for assistance with a theft.

On May 10, 2020, at approximate 12:35 p.m., a suspect is believed to have stolen a wallet from a customer at the Smyrna Super Mercado, located at 75 North Lowry Street in Smyrna. The suspect was wearing a black Calvin Klein Jeans t-shirt, a dark navy blue ball cap, purple pants, and black shoes. The suspect appears to be driving a late 1990’s white, 4-door Toyota Corolla.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Detective Steve Martin, Smyrna Police Department, 615-267-5432 or steve.martin@townofsmyrna.org.

