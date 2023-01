From Murfreesboro Police January 18, 2023

Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a theft case.

On Dec. 26, an unidentified individual stole hundreds of dollars’ worth of vinyl records from the Target on Old Fort Pkwy.

The store reported the crime on Jan. 6. Target Loss Prevention workers told police the unidentified man left as a passenger in an orange Kia Soul.

If you know who this is, please contact Det. Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507.

MORE CRIME NEWS