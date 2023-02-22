Suspect Steals Various Items From Murfreesboro Best Buy

Murfreesboro Detectives are asking for assistance in identifying a person of interest in a theft of merchandise case.

An unidentified male entered Best Buy on Medical Center Parkway on February 1, 2023, and stole various items totaling $1,249.93.

The individual is seen on camera stuffing items into his jacket. He left the business without paying. No vehicle information is available.

If you can help identify this individual, please contact Detective William Pullias at 629-201-5640 or email 1114@murfreesborotn.gov.

