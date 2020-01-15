Suspect Steals Purse from Vehicle at Smyrna Restaurant

Smyrna Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying an individual that shoplifted and stole a purse.

On January 9, 2020, 10:30 p.m., a white 4-door sedan (possible Pontiac G6) with four occupants arrived at the Shell Station located on Sam Ridley Parkway/Wolverine Trail. A white male suspect with long hair dyed blue entered the Shell Station and shoplifted items before attempting to enter a vehicle in the parking lot. He proceeded to the Waffle House parking lot, entered a vehicle and stole a purse.

The male in the first picture is the suspect; the female pictured was driving the vehicle; the male pictured with the hat was a passenger.

Anyone who may be able to identify these individuals or knows where they can be found is asked to contact Detective Armstrong, Smyrna Police Department, 615-267-5012 or kate.armstrong@townofsmyrna.org.

MORE CRIME NEWS